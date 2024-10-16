Crackdown on Unregulated Private Schools in Kerala
The Kerala Education Department is investigating private schools violating regulations. Minister V Sivankutty announced stringent action against such schools, aiming to improve education quality and ensure adherence to the Kerala Education Rules. The investigation will uncover unauthorized schools lacking necessary infrastructure and qualified teachers.
The Kerala Education Department has announced a crackdown on private schools operating without adhering to state regulations. General Education Minister V Sivankutty stated an investigation is underway to identify these violators.
Led by the Director of Public Instruction, the probe spans all districts, focusing on institutions breaching the Kerala Education Rules. The minister emphasized that stringent actions will follow.
Sivankutty noted that some schools in Kerala are taking advantage of regulatory loopholes to charge exorbitant fees under different guises without providing quality education. The government aims to rectify the situation and improve public education systems.
(With inputs from agencies.)
