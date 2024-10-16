Left Menu

Crackdown on Unregulated Private Schools in Kerala

The Kerala Education Department is investigating private schools violating regulations. Minister V Sivankutty announced stringent action against such schools, aiming to improve education quality and ensure adherence to the Kerala Education Rules. The investigation will uncover unauthorized schools lacking necessary infrastructure and qualified teachers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 16-10-2024 19:38 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 19:38 IST
Crackdown on Unregulated Private Schools in Kerala
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala Education Department has announced a crackdown on private schools operating without adhering to state regulations. General Education Minister V Sivankutty stated an investigation is underway to identify these violators.

Led by the Director of Public Instruction, the probe spans all districts, focusing on institutions breaching the Kerala Education Rules. The minister emphasized that stringent actions will follow.

Sivankutty noted that some schools in Kerala are taking advantage of regulatory loopholes to charge exorbitant fees under different guises without providing quality education. The government aims to rectify the situation and improve public education systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024