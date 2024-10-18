Tensions Rise as Telangana Group 1 Exam Protests Escalate

As tensions escalate, Telangana's Group 1 mains examinations face mounting protests from aspirants demanding their rescheduling. Originally slated from October 21 to 27, the exams have sparked outrage among candidates citing legal issues and reservation injustices.

Several aspirants have voiced their grievances to Telangana Congress President B Mahesh Kumar Goud and BRS Working President K T Rama Rao, seeking their intervention against the government's determination to proceed with the exams despite 22 pending court cases. The issue has highlighted challenges faced by candidates, including delays and paper leakages in previous instances.

Despite these challenges, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari has assured that robust arrangements have been made for the exams, which will see 31,383 candidates at 46 centers, under tight security measures. Goud and Rao have pledged support for the aspirants, emphasizing the need for a fair recruitment process.

(With inputs from agencies.)