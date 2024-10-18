Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Telangana Group 1 Exam Protests Escalate

Telangana's Group 1 examinations are under scrutiny as protests erupt over their scheduling. Aspirants demand postponement due to legal challenges and reservations disputes. Telangana Congress and BRS leaders promise support, while Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari assures exam arrangements are in place amid security concerns.

As tensions escalate, Telangana's Group 1 mains examinations face mounting protests from aspirants demanding their rescheduling. Originally slated from October 21 to 27, the exams have sparked outrage among candidates citing legal issues and reservation injustices.

Several aspirants have voiced their grievances to Telangana Congress President B Mahesh Kumar Goud and BRS Working President K T Rama Rao, seeking their intervention against the government's determination to proceed with the exams despite 22 pending court cases. The issue has highlighted challenges faced by candidates, including delays and paper leakages in previous instances.

Despite these challenges, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari has assured that robust arrangements have been made for the exams, which will see 31,383 candidates at 46 centers, under tight security measures. Goud and Rao have pledged support for the aspirants, emphasizing the need for a fair recruitment process.

