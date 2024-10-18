Tensions Rise as Telangana Group 1 Exam Protests Escalate
Telangana's Group 1 examinations are under scrutiny as protests erupt over their scheduling. Aspirants demand postponement due to legal challenges and reservations disputes. Telangana Congress and BRS leaders promise support, while Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari assures exam arrangements are in place amid security concerns.
- Country:
- India
As tensions escalate, Telangana's Group 1 mains examinations face mounting protests from aspirants demanding their rescheduling. Originally slated from October 21 to 27, the exams have sparked outrage among candidates citing legal issues and reservation injustices.
Several aspirants have voiced their grievances to Telangana Congress President B Mahesh Kumar Goud and BRS Working President K T Rama Rao, seeking their intervention against the government's determination to proceed with the exams despite 22 pending court cases. The issue has highlighted challenges faced by candidates, including delays and paper leakages in previous instances.
Despite these challenges, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari has assured that robust arrangements have been made for the exams, which will see 31,383 candidates at 46 centers, under tight security measures. Goud and Rao have pledged support for the aspirants, emphasizing the need for a fair recruitment process.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
High-Stakes Investigation into Tragic IAS Aspirants' Deaths in Delhi
Italy's Controversial Migrant Plan Faces Legal Challenges
French Researcher Faces Russian Legal Challenges: The Controversy of the 'Foreign Agent' Law
Supreme Court Upholds EPA's New Carbon Rule Amid Legal Challenges
Health Innovations and Legal Challenges: A Global Overview