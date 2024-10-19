HackMoR 2024: Innovating the Future

Manav Rachna University (MRU) recently organized HACKMoR 2024, a national-level hackathon that brought together over 200 participants from 40 teams across India's leading universities. Spanning 36 hours, the hackathon aimed to address real-world problems through innovation and technology.

The event was organized by the Institution Innovation Council and the School of Engineering at MRU. Key figures from academia and industry were present, including AICTE Chairman Prof. (Dr.) T. G. Sitharam, who emphasized India's growing role as a startup hub. Dr. Prashant Bhalla of MREI encouraged young innovators to envision global solutions.

HACKMoR 2024 focused on domains such as healthcare and environmental sustainability. Participants showcased innovative projects, vying for cash prizes. The event concluded with creativity and competition, highlighting the commitment to fostering student innovation and entrepreneurship.

(With inputs from agencies.)