Gresham Global Partners with University of Guelph to Expand Reach in South Asia

In a significant move to expand its footprint in the international education sector, Gresham Global has announced a partnership with the University of Guelph. This collaboration aims to strengthen the university’s brand presence in South Asia, a region experiencing a surge in demand for international education opportunities.

Jimmi Hemmenbach, Regional Operations Manager at the University of Guelph, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, highlighting Gresham Global’s expertise in student recruitment and market insights as vital to achieving their strategic goals. This partnership promises to enrich the academic experience for potential students, particularly in the burgeoning tier 2 and tier 3 city markets.

Max Simeria of University College Birmingham praised the efficacy of having in-country representatives, stating it significantly boosted their student enrolments. This initiative by Gresham Global not only positions universities effectively but also fosters an active alumni network and nurtures lasting partnerships in the education landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)