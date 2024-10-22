Bagless Days Initiative Transforms Learning Experience in Delhi Schools

In a significant move, the Directorate of Education in Delhi has issued new guidelines to implement 10 bagless days in both government and private schools. This initiative targets students from classes six to eight, aiming to transform the traditional learning environment.

The guidelines, formulated by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), align with the National Education Policy 2020. They are designed to provide an experiential, joyful, and stress-free educational experience, according to official statements.

Schools are encouraged to include activities that utilize available resources optimally. These activities could range from excursions to historical and cultural sites to interactions with local artists, enhancing students' learning experiences and cultural awareness.

