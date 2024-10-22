Bengaluru Schools Closed Amid Heavy Rains: Precautionary Steps in Place

The Bengaluru Urban district administration has announced a closure of schools and Anganwadi centres on Wednesday, as heavy rains continue to lash the district. This decision, stated by Deputy Commissioner Jagadish G, aims to prioritize student safety.

Despite the school closures, Deputy Commissioner Jagadish G has confirmed that all colleges and ITIs will continue to operate. Meanwhile, colleges are urged to avoid using dilapidated or structurally weak buildings to prevent any accidents during this period.

Additionally, parents and college management are advised to ensure students steer clear of low-lying, waterlogged areas. Institutions are also instructed to inform students about measures for dealing with natural disasters.

(With inputs from agencies.)