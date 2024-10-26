Boosting Skills with MEIL's Rs 200 Crore Initiative

Infrastructure company MEIL has announced a substantial partnership with the Telangana government, pledging Rs 200 crore to enhance skilling and entrepreneurship opportunities.

The partnership, solidified through a memorandum of understanding, will see the development of the Young India Skills University (YISU) in Hyderabad, as per the company's statement.

Located on a 57-acre site at Kandukuru Mandal, the university aims to offer cutting-edge training, empowering young individuals to seize better prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)