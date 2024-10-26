Boosting Skills with MEIL's Rs 200 Crore Initiative
Infrastructure giant MEIL partners with the Telangana government to invest Rs 200 crore in the Young India Skills University. This initiative, set in Hyderabad, aims to provide advanced skills and entrepreneurship training, enhancing opportunities for youth across the region.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2024 20:02 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 20:02 IST
- India
Infrastructure company MEIL has announced a substantial partnership with the Telangana government, pledging Rs 200 crore to enhance skilling and entrepreneurship opportunities.
The partnership, solidified through a memorandum of understanding, will see the development of the Young India Skills University (YISU) in Hyderabad, as per the company's statement.
Located on a 57-acre site at Kandukuru Mandal, the university aims to offer cutting-edge training, empowering young individuals to seize better prospects.
(With inputs from agencies.)
