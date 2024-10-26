Left Menu

Boosting Skills with MEIL's Rs 200 Crore Initiative

Infrastructure giant MEIL partners with the Telangana government to invest Rs 200 crore in the Young India Skills University. This initiative, set in Hyderabad, aims to provide advanced skills and entrepreneurship training, enhancing opportunities for youth across the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2024 20:02 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 20:02 IST
Boosting Skills with MEIL's Rs 200 Crore Initiative
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Infrastructure company MEIL has announced a substantial partnership with the Telangana government, pledging Rs 200 crore to enhance skilling and entrepreneurship opportunities.

The partnership, solidified through a memorandum of understanding, will see the development of the Young India Skills University (YISU) in Hyderabad, as per the company's statement.

Located on a 57-acre site at Kandukuru Mandal, the university aims to offer cutting-edge training, empowering young individuals to seize better prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024