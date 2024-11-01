Telangana Boosts Diet Budget for Welfare Students
The Telangana government has boosted funds for social welfare residential institutions by 40%, benefiting over 7,65,705 students. The enhanced allocation aims to provide nutritious food and cosmetics, introduced as a Diwali gift. This move was well-received, with gratitude expressed by officials and students alike.
The Telangana government has taken a significant step to improve the welfare of students living in social welfare residential institutions by increasing their food and basic needs budget. The fund allocation has been boosted by about 40%, as confirmed by official sources, to ensure better living standards for the students.
This policy adjustment will directly benefit approximately 7,65,705 students across the state, marking a substantial enhancement in the measures catering to their daily needs. The Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy, has tasked officials with implementing new dietary improvements within ten days to reflect this increase.
Announced as a Diwali gift, this move was warmly welcomed by students of the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS). The state's Women and Child Welfare Minister, Danasari Anasuya Seethakka, and other leaders expressed their gratitude towards the Chief Minister for this progressive decision.
