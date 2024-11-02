The Growing Controversy: NEET and Its Alleged Irregularities

Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK has raised concerns over the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), describing it as fraught with irregularities. The party's Murasoli editorial questioned the viability of a defect-free exam, citing a recent expert panel report to the Centre proposing an online format to curb issues.

A Supreme Court directive has given the seven-member panel two additional weeks to complete its report on NEET reforms. The editorial expressed skepticism over the panel's recommendations, arguing that online tests might encourage more impersonation rather than fair examinations, given the track record of previous instances.

The editorial further accused the NEET framework of being biased against students from state boards and favoring those with education under boards like CBSE. It alleged that the exam perpetuates inequality, hindered those educated in regional languages, and demanded a need for reform.

(With inputs from agencies.)