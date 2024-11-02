Left Menu

The Growing Controversy: NEET and Its Alleged Irregularities

Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK has criticized the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), labeling it as an 'irregularity.' They argue that recent proposals to conduct the test online will only lead to more issues, and point out biases against students from state boards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 02-11-2024 12:01 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 12:01 IST
The Growing Controversy: NEET and Its Alleged Irregularities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK has raised concerns over the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), describing it as fraught with irregularities. The party's Murasoli editorial questioned the viability of a defect-free exam, citing a recent expert panel report to the Centre proposing an online format to curb issues.

A Supreme Court directive has given the seven-member panel two additional weeks to complete its report on NEET reforms. The editorial expressed skepticism over the panel's recommendations, arguing that online tests might encourage more impersonation rather than fair examinations, given the track record of previous instances.

The editorial further accused the NEET framework of being biased against students from state boards and favoring those with education under boards like CBSE. It alleged that the exam perpetuates inequality, hindered those educated in regional languages, and demanded a need for reform.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Solutions and Youth Empowerment in Sustainable Agrifood Systems

Empowering Africa’s Future: HASTEN's Mission to Transform Agrifood Systems

Rethinking Regulations for the Gig Economy: Ensuring Protections in a Flexible Job Market

Moderate Gains, Mounting Risks: Jordan’s Path to Stability Amid Regional Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024