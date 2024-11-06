CBSE Cracks Down on Dummy Admissions: Affiliation Withdrawn for 21 Schools

In a significant move to maintain educational integrity, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has rescinded the affiliation of 21 schools and downgraded six from senior secondary to secondary level. This action follows unannounced inspections revealing unauthorized 'dummy' admissions.

The inspections, conducted in September in Rajasthan and Delhi, uncovered several lapses, prompting the Board's decisive intervention. According to CBSE Secretary Himanshu Gupta, these practices undermine the fundamental mission of education, jeopardizing students' developmental foundations.

The Board meticulously examined schools' responses to the inspection findings. With video evidence supporting the reports, 21 schools lost their affiliation, and another six faced demotion. Most affected schools are located in Delhi, while others are situated in Rajasthan's coaching hubs, Kota and Sikar.

(With inputs from agencies.)