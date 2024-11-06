Left Menu

Arunachal Pradesh to Expand Medical Education with New Colleges

The Arunachal Pradesh government, under Chief Minister Pema Khandu, plans to establish three new medical colleges. This initiative includes expanding the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Science, offering more MBBS seats, postgraduate courses, and focusing on cancer and kidney disorders.

In a major boost to healthcare education, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu announced plans to set up three additional medical colleges in the state. This comes as the state government inducted 100 MBBS students at the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Science (TRIHMS), the only medical college currently available in the northeastern state.

The expansion of medical education facilities will see a second college at Pasighat, followed by another at Namsai in a public-private partnership and a fourth college in the West Kameng-Tawang region. This will bring the total to four medical colleges, Pema Khandu confirmed.

Furthermore, TRIHMS is now offering 100 MBBS seats, up from 50, and is set to start postgraduate courses across 12 specialties. A super-specialty block and renal department are also in the works, along with a new Regional Cancer Center aimed at tackling rising cancer and kidney ailment rates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

