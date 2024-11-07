Wyndham and IIHM Partner to Revolutionize Hospitality Education

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has entered into a strategic partnership with the International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM) to significantly enhance educational opportunities for students pursuing hospitality management diplomas.

This Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aims to bridge the gap between classroom learning and real-world industry experience, providing students with valuable insights and practical skills in the evolving hospitality sector.

The collaboration will involve a customized curriculum tailored to meet current industry standards, as well as industrial training programs that offer hands-on experience. By aligning talent and academic strengths, Wyndham is investing in developing the capabilities of future hospitality leaders, according to Dimitris Manikis, President EMEA of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

