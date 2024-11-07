Wyndham and IIHM Partner to Revolutionize Hospitality Education
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has teamed up with the International Institute of Hotel Management to enhance hospitality education. The partnership will bridge the gap between academia and real-world industry practices, aligning the curriculum with current standards and offering students hands-on experience with industry training programs.
- Country:
- India
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has entered into a strategic partnership with the International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM) to significantly enhance educational opportunities for students pursuing hospitality management diplomas.
This Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aims to bridge the gap between classroom learning and real-world industry experience, providing students with valuable insights and practical skills in the evolving hospitality sector.
The collaboration will involve a customized curriculum tailored to meet current industry standards, as well as industrial training programs that offer hands-on experience. By aligning talent and academic strengths, Wyndham is investing in developing the capabilities of future hospitality leaders, according to Dimitris Manikis, President EMEA of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Wyndham
- IIHM
- hospitality
- education
- industry
- training
- memorandum
- students
- partnership
- diploma
ALSO READ
Empowering Future Engineers: AI/ML Weekend Training at IIIT Hyderabad
Training Snub: Major Absenteeism Hits Election Staff in Mira-Bhayander
Shifts in Consumer Spending Impact India's Garment Industry
Uttar Pradesh Police Prepare for Maha Kumbh 2025 with People-Centric Training
Berry Avionics Soars: New Drone Training Hub in Lucknow