Contempt Case Brews Over St Stephen's College Seat Allocation Dispute
The Delhi High Court mandates compliance with its earlier order allowing a minority category student to attend classes at St Stephen's College amid a seat allocation conflict with Delhi University. The university sought to recall the order, while facing a contempt petition for non-compliance.
The Delhi High Court reiterated its directive permitting a minority category student to attend classes at St Stephen's College, amidst a seat allocation dispute with Delhi University. The court emphasized compliance with its order until recalled, warning of contempt proceedings against defaulters.
A bench comprising Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela addressed the university's plea to retract the October 28 order, which allowed the student to continue classes pending further instructions. The university, accused of 'willful non-compliance,' assured adherence without waiving its rights.
The case returns to court on November 11 alongside the university's request for order reversal. Initially, the court approved the student's attendance, emphasizing no further seat allocations in the minority category were to be made pending disposition.
