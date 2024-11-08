Stalin Inaugurates New Facilities and Honors Achievements in Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated 754 classroom buildings spread across 29 districts. The event saw appointment handovers and the awarding of the Karunanidhi Semmozhi Tamil Award to Prof M Sevarasan. The UN recognized a health initiative for reaching 1.80 crore residents.
On Friday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin officially opened 754 new classroom facilities costing Rs 171.16 crore in 141 government schools across 29 districts. This major educational upgrade includes 17 laboratory buildings for Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya and hostel accommodations at Netaji Subash Chandrabose Avishya Vidyalaya, all initiated by the school education department.
During this event, the chief minister issued compassionate appointment orders to 49 individuals, which included 43 junior assistants and 6 typists, as a goodwill gesture. Additionally, job offers were presented to 246 candidates who cleared the Combined Engineering Service Examination conducted by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission.
The event was also marked by the presentation of the Karunanidhi Semmozhi Tamil Award for 2024 to Tamil scholar and retired Professor M Sevarasan, accompanied by a Rs 10 lakh prize, a certificate, and a bronze statue of the late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi. Additionally, Health Minister Ma Subramanian showcased the UNITFA award honoring Tamil Nadu's healthcare initiative to the chief minister.
(With inputs from agencies.)
