Delhi University Forms Committee to Oversee Student Union Elections

The Delhi University has established an 18-member committee to oversee the Student Union elections, assuring compliance with the Lyngdoh Committee's recommendations. Chaired by DU South Campus Director Shri Prakash Singh, the committee focuses on curbing misuse of power by student leaders and enhancing women's representation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2024 19:24 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 19:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi University has formed an 18-member committee dedicated to addressing issues related to the DU Students' Union and its election process.

Under the leadership of DU South Campus Director Shri Prakash Singh, the committee seeks to enforce ''strict compliance with Lyngdoh Committee recommendations'' regarding upcoming elections. The university aims to curb misuse of student union power and improve women's representation significantly.

Meanwhile, unresolved election results have prompted the High Court to issue a directive delaying their announcement, contingent on defacement being cleared, nearly a month overdue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

