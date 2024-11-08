Delhi University Forms Committee to Oversee Student Union Elections

Delhi University has formed an 18-member committee dedicated to addressing issues related to the DU Students' Union and its election process.

Under the leadership of DU South Campus Director Shri Prakash Singh, the committee seeks to enforce ''strict compliance with Lyngdoh Committee recommendations'' regarding upcoming elections. The university aims to curb misuse of student union power and improve women's representation significantly.

Meanwhile, unresolved election results have prompted the High Court to issue a directive delaying their announcement, contingent on defacement being cleared, nearly a month overdue.

(With inputs from agencies.)