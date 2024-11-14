Left Menu

Odisha 2024 Matriculation Exam Dates Announced

The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha, announced the 2024 Class-10 exam schedule. The exams will run from February 21 to March 6, 2025, featuring a unified question paper format. Key exam dates include first, second, and third languages, mathematics, science, and social science on specified days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 14-11-2024 22:05 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 22:05 IST
The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, unveiled the exam schedule for the 2024 Class-10 matriculation exams on Thursday. The rigorous assessments will kick off on February 21 and wrap up by March 6, 2025, encompassing both regular and ex-regular students.

BSE stated that exams will occur in one sitting with a uniform question paper across board. While most exams are slated to begin at 9 am and wrap up by 11:30 am, the mathematics test will have an extended end time at 11:45 am. These planned sittings ensure a streamlined process.

The exam lineup begins with first language subjects such as Odia, Bengali, Hindi, Urdu, Telugu, and Alternative English on February 21, followed by second languages and specific education for hearing-impaired students on February 24. Subsequent days will include vocational, mathematics, science, and social science exams, culminating in final assessments March 6.

