UPPSC Reschedules Exams Amidst Student Protests: A Mix of Relief and Discontent

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has postponed the Review Officer and Assistant Review Officer exams after facing protests from students. The Commission also announced that the Provincial Civil Services (PCS) Preliminary Exam-2024 will be conducted in a single day, following the old pattern.

This decision has been met with mixed feelings. While many candidates are pleased with the decision to hold the PCS exam in a day, others are disappointed over the postponement of the RO and ARO exams. The aspirants continue to protest, demanding a clear resolution.

In response, the UPPSC has committed to setting up a committee to ensure the transparency and fairness of the RO and ARO exams. The government, having intervened at the behest of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, insists these changes are in the best interest of students, emphasizing transparency and integrity in the examination process.

