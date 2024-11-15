Punjab Declares Health Emergency Amid Hazardous Smog Conditions

In a decisive response to escalating air pollution, Punjab in Pakistan has declared a health emergency. The province's senior minister announced on Friday sweeping measures including a ban on construction activities and extended closure of educational institutions as air quality continues to deteriorate. Citizens are advised to remain indoors due to rising concerns over public health risks.

The provincial capital, Lahore, has seen its Air Quality Index (AQI) spike to 637, a figure that far exceeds international safety standards. In a press briefing, Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb indicated that a complete lockdown could be enforced if conditions fail to improve promptly. Authorities have already restricted access to public spaces like parks and zoos as part of the mitigation strategy.

Poor air conditions in the region are exacerbated by emissions, illegal stubble burning, and trans-boundary pollutants, with neighboring India's deteriorating air quality adding to the issue. Confronted with similar challenges, New Delhi has also taken measures such as halting non-essential construction to mitigate its hazardous pollution levels.

