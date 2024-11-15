Left Menu

Punjab Declares Health Emergency Amid Hazardous Smog Conditions

Punjab, Pakistan, has declared a health emergency due to dangerous levels of smog, shutting down schools and construction. With air quality deteriorating, authorities warn of a potential three-day lockdown. Lahore's pollution levels are among the world's highest, affecting residents' daily lives and leading to preventive measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 15-11-2024 16:26 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 15:57 IST
Punjab Declares Health Emergency Amid Hazardous Smog Conditions
English-medium schools Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a decisive response to escalating air pollution, Punjab in Pakistan has declared a health emergency. The province's senior minister announced on Friday sweeping measures including a ban on construction activities and extended closure of educational institutions as air quality continues to deteriorate. Citizens are advised to remain indoors due to rising concerns over public health risks.

The provincial capital, Lahore, has seen its Air Quality Index (AQI) spike to 637, a figure that far exceeds international safety standards. In a press briefing, Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb indicated that a complete lockdown could be enforced if conditions fail to improve promptly. Authorities have already restricted access to public spaces like parks and zoos as part of the mitigation strategy.

Poor air conditions in the region are exacerbated by emissions, illegal stubble burning, and trans-boundary pollutants, with neighboring India's deteriorating air quality adding to the issue. Confronted with similar challenges, New Delhi has also taken measures such as halting non-essential construction to mitigate its hazardous pollution levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024