EaseMyTrip Ventures into Study Tourism

EaseMyTrip, a travel booking platform, announced on Friday its acquisition of a 49% stake in Planet Education Australia Pty Ltd, marking its entrance into the international study tourism sector.

The acquisition aligns EaseMyTrip's extensive customer base and technology capabilities with Planet Education's vast global education network. Planet Education, headquartered in Sydney, maintains a presence in 25 offices worldwide, forging connections with over 350 universities globally.

Nishant Pitti, CEO & Co-Founder of EaseMyTrip, noted the growing trend of students seeking higher education in countries like the US, Canada, and Australia. He stated that the acquisition is a strategic move to provide an integrated experience combining education and travel services. The company's goal is to streamline visa processes and documentation for students, ensuring a hassle-free journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)