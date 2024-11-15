Left Menu

EaseMyTrip Ventures into Study Tourism

Travel booking platform EaseMyTrip announces the acquisition of a 49% stake in Planet Education Australia Pty Ltd, signaling its entry into international study tourism. This move leverages Planet Education's global education network and EaseMyTrip's customer and tech base to offer integrated education and travel services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2024 20:58 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 20:58 IST
EaseMyTrip, a travel booking platform, announced on Friday its acquisition of a 49% stake in Planet Education Australia Pty Ltd, marking its entrance into the international study tourism sector.

The acquisition aligns EaseMyTrip's extensive customer base and technology capabilities with Planet Education's vast global education network. Planet Education, headquartered in Sydney, maintains a presence in 25 offices worldwide, forging connections with over 350 universities globally.

Nishant Pitti, CEO & Co-Founder of EaseMyTrip, noted the growing trend of students seeking higher education in countries like the US, Canada, and Australia. He stated that the acquisition is a strategic move to provide an integrated experience combining education and travel services. The company's goal is to streamline visa processes and documentation for students, ensuring a hassle-free journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

