Tragedy Strikes: Student Suicide in Telangana School
A ninth-grade student allegedly committed suicide in a government-run residential school for girls in Telangana by hanging herself with her scarf. The incident occurred on Saturday morning in Sangareddy district. Police are investigating the reasons behind the tragic event.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic turn of events, a ninth-grade student from a state-run social welfare residential school for girls in Telangana's Sangareddy district allegedly died by suicide on Saturday, according to local police reports.
The young girl reportedly used her 'chunni' to hang herself from a ceiling fan within a classroom. She took the drastic step after locking the door from the inside on Saturday morning, police revealed.
Her classmates, concerned after she did not respond to their calls or open the door, quickly informed the teachers. Authorities are now conducting an in-depth investigation to determine the factors that led to this heartbreaking incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
