Tragic End: Gujarat Medical Student Dies Amidst Ragging Horror

An 18-year-old MBBS student from GMERS Medical College in Gujarat's Patan district has tragically passed away, allegedly following a severe ragging incident. College officials report that the victim, Anil Methaniya, was forced to stand for three hours by seniors, causing him to collapse and die.

The incident, which took place on Saturday night, is currently under investigation by the college's anti-ragging committee. They have vowed to take strict action against any senior students found guilty.

Initial reports indicate that Methaniya was compelled to introduce himself repeatedly to seniors, along with other first-year students. Despite prompt medical intervention, attempts to revive him were unsuccessful. A formal case of accidental death has been registered, pending a postmortem report.

(With inputs from agencies.)