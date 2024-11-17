Tragic End: Gujarat Medical Student Dies Amidst Ragging Horror
An 18-year-old MBBS student in Gujarat died after allegedly being forced to stand for three hours during ragging by seniors at a medical college hostel. After collapsing, the student could not be revived. A probe has been initiated by the college's anti-ragging committee.
An 18-year-old MBBS student from GMERS Medical College in Gujarat's Patan district has tragically passed away, allegedly following a severe ragging incident. College officials report that the victim, Anil Methaniya, was forced to stand for three hours by seniors, causing him to collapse and die.
The incident, which took place on Saturday night, is currently under investigation by the college's anti-ragging committee. They have vowed to take strict action against any senior students found guilty.
Initial reports indicate that Methaniya was compelled to introduce himself repeatedly to seniors, along with other first-year students. Despite prompt medical intervention, attempts to revive him were unsuccessful. A formal case of accidental death has been registered, pending a postmortem report.
