Delhi Schools Switch to Online as Pollution Reaches Critical Levels

Delhi has suspended in-person classes, except for students in grades 10 and 12, due to severe pollution. The government imposed stricter measures under the Graded Response Action Plan Stage 4. The city's AQI hit dangerous levels, leading to a halt in most physical activities and vehicle restrictions.

Updated: 17-11-2024 23:29 IST
With pollution levels reaching a critical point, Delhi has decided to suspend in-person classes for all students except those in classes 10 and 12, starting Monday. The decision follows the implementation of stricter controls under Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

Delhi's Air Quality Index soared to a hazardous 457, triggering stricter vehicle restrictions. Non-essential trucks and older diesel vehicles are banned, with only essential or cleaner fuel-powered vehicles permitted in the city.

The city's educational institutions will shift to online classes, as authorities enforce measures to curb pollution amidst dire air quality warnings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Charting China's Path to Sustainable Economic Growth Amid Structural Challenges

Greening the Economy: How Uzbekistan is Aligning Policy, Finance, and Innovation

From Illness to Poverty: Climate Change’s Disproportionate Burden on LMICs

Shifting Gender Norms and Economic Patterns in Family Income Inequality

