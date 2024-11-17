Delhi Schools Switch to Online as Pollution Reaches Critical Levels
Delhi has suspended in-person classes, except for students in grades 10 and 12, due to severe pollution. The government imposed stricter measures under the Graded Response Action Plan Stage 4. The city's AQI hit dangerous levels, leading to a halt in most physical activities and vehicle restrictions.
- Country:
- India
With pollution levels reaching a critical point, Delhi has decided to suspend in-person classes for all students except those in classes 10 and 12, starting Monday. The decision follows the implementation of stricter controls under Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).
Delhi's Air Quality Index soared to a hazardous 457, triggering stricter vehicle restrictions. Non-essential trucks and older diesel vehicles are banned, with only essential or cleaner fuel-powered vehicles permitted in the city.
The city's educational institutions will shift to online classes, as authorities enforce measures to curb pollution amidst dire air quality warnings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- schools
- pollution
- online classes
- AQI
- air quality
- GRAP
- vehicle ban
- environment
- city
ALSO READ
Delhi Chokes Under 'Very Poor' AQI: Urgent Action Required
Pollution Alert: Rising AQI Levels in Punjab and Haryana
Cement Industry Grapples with Declining Margins Amid Price Drop
Tribal population dwindling in Jharkhand, demography changing fast, claims Amit Shah in Ranchi.
Delhi Suffers from 'Very Poor' Air Quality: A Rising Environmental Concern