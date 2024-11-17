Delhi Schools Switch to Online as Pollution Reaches Critical Levels

With pollution levels reaching a critical point, Delhi has decided to suspend in-person classes for all students except those in classes 10 and 12, starting Monday. The decision follows the implementation of stricter controls under Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

Delhi's Air Quality Index soared to a hazardous 457, triggering stricter vehicle restrictions. Non-essential trucks and older diesel vehicles are banned, with only essential or cleaner fuel-powered vehicles permitted in the city.

The city's educational institutions will shift to online classes, as authorities enforce measures to curb pollution amidst dire air quality warnings.

(With inputs from agencies.)