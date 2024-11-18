Allegations of Discrimination and Assault at Delhi University Spark Protests

A Dalit student at Delhi University's Shaheed Bhagat Singh College has accused the principal of harassment, sparking significant protests. The student claims the principal hurled casteist slurs and physically assaulted him following false accusations concerning indecent messages shared within a departmental WhatsApp group.

Principal Arun Kumar Attri refuted the allegations, asserting that the student was incited by a faculty member under investigation for using fabricated documents for personal gain. Student groups, including ones from Jawaharlal Nehru University, rallied outside the college, demanding the principal's resignation.

The student has sought intervention from university authorities and the National Commission for Scheduled Castes, alleging mental trauma and defamation due to the incident. Meanwhile, the college administration stated that measures, including a shift to online classes, are being taken, citing deteriorating air quality as an official reason for the transition.

