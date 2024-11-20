Shaping Tomorrow: National Championships 2024 Empowers Indian Students

LEAD Group, India's leading School Edtech company, has unveiled its much-anticipated National Championships 2024, offering a transformative platform for young minds across the nation. This initiative aims to nurture creativity, critical thinking, and technological prowess among 1.5 million students from over 3,000 partner schools.

With participation open to students from pre-primary to Class 9, the championship encourages learners to embrace 21st-century skills through five innovative categories: L'il Champs, Speech Champs, Coding Champs, Spelling Champs, and English Quiz Champs. These categories focus on boosting confidence, communication, and technical skills, aligning with the National Curriculum Framework 2023.

The grand finale, scheduled for January 2025, promises exciting prizes worth up to Rs. 10 lakhs, including advanced gadgets and zonal recognition. LEAD Group continues to revolutionize education with its Integrated School Edtech System, providing holistic development to over 35 lakh students and empowering more than 50,000 teachers across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)