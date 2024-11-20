Left Menu

Shaping Tomorrow: National Championships 2024 Empowers Indian Students

LEAD Group launches National Championships 2024, offering 1.5 million students from 3,000 partner schools a platform to develop 21st-century skills. This edition is open to students from pre-primary to Class 9, featuring categories like Innovation and Technology. Prizes worth Rs. 10 lakhs await winners in a grand finale.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-11-2024 10:11 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 10:11 IST
LEAD Group, India's leading School Edtech company, has unveiled its much-anticipated National Championships 2024, offering a transformative platform for young minds across the nation. This initiative aims to nurture creativity, critical thinking, and technological prowess among 1.5 million students from over 3,000 partner schools.

With participation open to students from pre-primary to Class 9, the championship encourages learners to embrace 21st-century skills through five innovative categories: L'il Champs, Speech Champs, Coding Champs, Spelling Champs, and English Quiz Champs. These categories focus on boosting confidence, communication, and technical skills, aligning with the National Curriculum Framework 2023.

The grand finale, scheduled for January 2025, promises exciting prizes worth up to Rs. 10 lakhs, including advanced gadgets and zonal recognition. LEAD Group continues to revolutionize education with its Integrated School Edtech System, providing holistic development to over 35 lakh students and empowering more than 50,000 teachers across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

