Shocking School Stabbing Sparks Outrage in Tamil Nadu
A woman teacher was fatally stabbed by a youth at a government school in Mallipattinam, sparking outrage. The incident, witnessed by her colleagues, led Tamil Nadu's Education Minister and locals to condemn the attack. The motive is believed to be personal. The attacker has been detained.
- Country:
- India
In a shocking turn of events, a woman teacher from Mallipattinam was fatally stabbed on the premises of a government school, creating tension within the educational institution, according to police reports on Wednesday.
The youth responsible for the attack was detained shortly after he repeatedly stabbed the teacher in front of her colleagues in the staff room, igniting outrage among locals. Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi condemned the attack against Ramani.
Minister Poyyamozhi stated, “Violence against teachers cannot be tolerated. We offer our deepest condolences to the bereaved family.” The police have suggested that personal reasons motivated the attack. Efforts are being made to support the school community and investigate the incident further.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Political Tensions Unravel in Andhra Pradesh: Law and Order at the Forefront
Chouhan Criticizes Jharkhand Government Over Law and Order
Reddy Criticizes Kalyan for Targeting Dalit Minister Amid Law and Order Crisis
Political Friction: YSRCP vs TDP Under Scrutiny for Law and Order Failures
Outcry in Gujarat: Law and Order Under Scrutiny