Revolutionizing Skill Development: Tripura's ITI Transformation

Tripura's government has partnered with Tata Technologies to upgrade 19 Industrial Training Institutes through a significant initiative worth Rs 683.27 crore. This collaboration aims to introduce modern courses, enhancing job prospects for students and aligning with national skill acquisition goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 20-11-2024 16:57 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 16:44 IST
  • India

In a strategic move towards enhancing vocational education, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha announced the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with Tata Technologies Ltd to upgrade 19 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) across the state.

The agreement involves a substantial investment of Rs 683.27 crore, with Tata Technologies covering 86% of the costs. The state government will contribute the remaining 14%, supplemented by an additional Rs 107 crore dedicated to infrastructure improvements. Over five years, this plan aims to overhaul the current outdated courses in these institutes.

According to Chief Minister Saha, this collaboration will introduce new courses with promising employment prospects. Notably, Tata Technologies plans to employ graduates from these upgraded institutes, ensuring a steady demand for skilled manpower. The initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for skill development and aims to restore student confidence in industrial training programs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

