Extended School Closures Amid Valley Tensions
Authorities have extended the closure of schools and colleges in Imphal Valley until November 23 due to rising tensions following recent violence in the area. The closure affects state-run and private institutions across five Valley districts to ensure student safety.
- Country:
- India
In response to escalating tensions in the Imphal Valley, officials have announced an extension of school and college closures until November 23. This measure aims to protect students and staff amid fresh unrest following violence in the Jiribam district.
The shutdown impacts both state-run and private educational institutions across the five affected Valley districts, namely Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Bishnupur, and Kakching. The decision comes amidst heightened concerns for safety and public order.
Authorities initially closed schools on November 16, and the prolonged suspension reflects ongoing instability in the region. As tensions continue, educational institutions remain vigilant, prioritizing the well-being of students during these challenging times.
(With inputs from agencies.)
