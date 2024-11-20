Imphal Valley Educational Institutions Face Extended Closure Amid Tensions

In response to escalating tensions in Manipur, educational institutions across the Imphal Valley will remain closed until November 23. This decision aims to ensure student safety amid the unrest originating from Jiribam district.

The closures affect both state-run and private schools and colleges in the districts of Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Bishnupur, and Kakching.

Authorities issued official notifications on Wednesday, indicating that these preventive measures are crucial given the current volatile situation in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)