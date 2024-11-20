Left Menu

Imphal Valley Educational Institutions Face Extended Closure Amid Tensions

Schools and colleges in Manipur's Imphal Valley will be closed until November 23 due to safety concerns amid rising tensions in the area. The closure affects institutions in Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Bishnupur, and Kakching districts, following the unrest in Jiribam district.

Updated: 20-11-2024 21:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • India

In response to escalating tensions in Manipur, educational institutions across the Imphal Valley will remain closed until November 23. This decision aims to ensure student safety amid the unrest originating from Jiribam district.

The closures affect both state-run and private schools and colleges in the districts of Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Bishnupur, and Kakching.

Authorities issued official notifications on Wednesday, indicating that these preventive measures are crucial given the current volatile situation in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

