Left Menu

Amity University Rajasthan's Stride in QS Asian Rankings 2025

Amity University Rajasthan celebrates its rank of #278 in the QS Asian University Rankings - Southern Asia 2025. Featured in the 851-900 band in the Asian University Rankings, it showcases a commitment to excellence in education and research. The university is recognized globally for quality research and innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 21-11-2024 11:36 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 11:36 IST
Amity University Rajasthan's Stride in QS Asian Rankings 2025
  • Country:
  • India

Amity University Rajasthan has been recognized for its academic excellence, securing the 278th position in the QS Asian University Rankings 2025 for Southern Asia, and featuring in the 851-900 band in the broader Asian University Rankings.

This achievement underscores the institution's ongoing commitment to providing top-tier education and fostering significant research collaborations.

Amity's Vice-Chancellor, Prof. (Dr.) Amit Jain, highlighted the university's dedication to high-quality education and innovation, as demonstrated by its impressive rankings both nationally and globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024