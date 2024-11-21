Amity University Rajasthan's Stride in QS Asian Rankings 2025
Amity University Rajasthan celebrates its rank of #278 in the QS Asian University Rankings - Southern Asia 2025. Featured in the 851-900 band in the Asian University Rankings, it showcases a commitment to excellence in education and research. The university is recognized globally for quality research and innovation.
Amity University Rajasthan has been recognized for its academic excellence, securing the 278th position in the QS Asian University Rankings 2025 for Southern Asia, and featuring in the 851-900 band in the broader Asian University Rankings.
This achievement underscores the institution's ongoing commitment to providing top-tier education and fostering significant research collaborations.
Amity's Vice-Chancellor, Prof. (Dr.) Amit Jain, highlighted the university's dedication to high-quality education and innovation, as demonstrated by its impressive rankings both nationally and globally.
