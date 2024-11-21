Left Menu

Protests Erupt Over Election Demands at AMU

Students at AMU protested to demand student union elections' resumption. They entered the Administrative Block near the Vice Chancellor's office, leading to security intervention. Senior university officials, with the Proctor, reassured students while the issue is reviewed by the Allahabad High Court.

Updated: 21-11-2024 16:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions surged at Aligarh Muslim University on Thursday as students protested, demanding the resumption of student union elections.

Protestors entered the Administrative Block near the Vice Chancellor's office, raising slogans, prompting security to intervene. An angry gathering outside the VC's lodge also led to road blockages.

University officials, spearheaded by Proctor Mohammad Waseem, assured students that their concerns would be addressed. Waseem noted that the matter is under Allahabad High Court review, and the university is diligently formulating a course of action.

