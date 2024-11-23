Revamping Himachal Colleges: A New Era of Education

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, has unveiled plans to rank the state's colleges as part of an educational revamp. Addressing an Alumni Association gathering at Sanjauli Government Degree College, Sukhu emphasized the government's commitment to quality education and improved facilities.

The Chief Minister announced that special attention would be directed towards education in the upcoming budget, promising new construction projects including an arts block and a girls' hostel. He recalled his involvement in college elections, noting that college life helped shape his career.

Sukhu also highlighted the importance of keeping students away from illicit drugs, while pledging new courses aimed at skill development. Justice Sandeep Sharma lauded the college's role in shaping his professional journey and expressed gratitude for the institution's impact on his life.

