Left Menu

Schools Close Amid Pollution Woes in Gurugram and Faridabad

In Gurugram and Faridabad, physical classes are suspended until November 25 due to alarming pollution levels. Authorities noted unsafe air quality and extended closures to protect students' health. Students will attend online classes, following orders issued by district officials, Ajay Kumar and Vikram Singh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 24-11-2024 21:07 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 21:07 IST
Schools Close Amid Pollution Woes in Gurugram and Faridabad
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amid escalating pollution levels, district authorities in Gurugram and Faridabad have extended the closure of physical classes for students up to Class 12 until November 25. The decision comes after reports of extremely poor air quality index (AQI) levels across both urban and rural areas.

According to an official order by Gurugram District Commissioner Ajay Kumar, the ongoing pollution crisis necessitates keeping schools closed for the safety and health of students. Similar steps have been taken in Faridabad, where District Commissioner Vikram Singh has issued a corresponding directive.

Starting November 25, online lessons will replace physical classes, allowing students in government and private schools throughout the Gurugram district to continue their studies remotely until the air quality improves significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent to lead the Treasury Department, reports AP.

Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent ...

 Global
2
France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

 Global
3
Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

 Global
4
Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024