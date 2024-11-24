Schools Close Amid Pollution Woes in Gurugram and Faridabad

Amid escalating pollution levels, district authorities in Gurugram and Faridabad have extended the closure of physical classes for students up to Class 12 until November 25. The decision comes after reports of extremely poor air quality index (AQI) levels across both urban and rural areas.

According to an official order by Gurugram District Commissioner Ajay Kumar, the ongoing pollution crisis necessitates keeping schools closed for the safety and health of students. Similar steps have been taken in Faridabad, where District Commissioner Vikram Singh has issued a corresponding directive.

Starting November 25, online lessons will replace physical classes, allowing students in government and private schools throughout the Gurugram district to continue their studies remotely until the air quality improves significantly.

