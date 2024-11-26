Left Menu

Protests and Probes: NEHU Under Scrutiny

A committee from the Union Ministry of Education is investigating mismanagement at North Eastern Hill University, Meghalaya, amid ongoing protests. Allegations include corruption in recruitment and promotions. Despite the Vice-Chancellor being sent on leave, students and staff demand his permanent removal through memorandums and inspections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 26-11-2024 12:35 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 12:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A committee from the Union Ministry of Education arrived at North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) in Meghalaya to investigate allegations of mismanagement amid ongoing protests by students. The inquiry comes as NEHU grapples with accusations of administrative failures that have sparked unrest lasting over two weeks.

The two-member committee, consisting of former UGC chairman DP Singh and ex-vice chancellor of Assam University Dilip Chandra Nath, engaged with student leaders, faculty, and non-teaching staff on Monday. Concerns raised include alleged irregularities by Vice-Chancellor PS Shukla in recruitment and promotion processes.

NEHU Teachers' Association president Lakhon Kma confirmed that students and faculty have voiced their grievances, calling for the permanent removal of Vice-Chancellor Shukla who is currently on leave. Despite government intervention, the campus remains tense with inspections underway to assess university facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

