Reforming Student Politics: Youth Parliament Proposal
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath advocates for the creation of a youth parliament instead of traditional student unions in universities. He suggests specific rules for political participation among students and emphasizes the need for timely student elections. Adityanath also discourages prolonged student politics tenure and encourages focused academic pursuits.
At the 136th convocation ceremony of Allahabad University, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath proposed a shift from traditional student unions to youth parliaments in universities.
Adityanath suggested a system where students are elected as representatives from each class in their first year, and only these representatives may contest in later years. He expressed concerns over prolonged participation in student politics, underscoring the importance of balancing political activities with academic pursuits.
Adityanath also urged for timely student elections and warned against dividing youth based on caste, opinions, and religion. In Prayagraj, he paid respects to the late Justice Giridhar Malviya, highlighting his contributions to education and justice.
