Reforming Student Politics: Youth Parliament Proposal

At the 136th convocation ceremony of Allahabad University, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath proposed a shift from traditional student unions to youth parliaments in universities.

Adityanath suggested a system where students are elected as representatives from each class in their first year, and only these representatives may contest in later years. He expressed concerns over prolonged participation in student politics, underscoring the importance of balancing political activities with academic pursuits.

Adityanath also urged for timely student elections and warned against dividing youth based on caste, opinions, and religion. In Prayagraj, he paid respects to the late Justice Giridhar Malviya, highlighting his contributions to education and justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)