Left Menu

Reforming Student Politics: Youth Parliament Proposal

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath advocates for the creation of a youth parliament instead of traditional student unions in universities. He suggests specific rules for political participation among students and emphasizes the need for timely student elections. Adityanath also discourages prolonged student politics tenure and encourages focused academic pursuits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 27-11-2024 16:58 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 16:53 IST
Reforming Student Politics: Youth Parliament Proposal
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At the 136th convocation ceremony of Allahabad University, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath proposed a shift from traditional student unions to youth parliaments in universities.

Adityanath suggested a system where students are elected as representatives from each class in their first year, and only these representatives may contest in later years. He expressed concerns over prolonged participation in student politics, underscoring the importance of balancing political activities with academic pursuits.

Adityanath also urged for timely student elections and warned against dividing youth based on caste, opinions, and religion. In Prayagraj, he paid respects to the late Justice Giridhar Malviya, highlighting his contributions to education and justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024