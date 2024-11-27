Telangana Midday Meal Controversy: Court Demands Accountability

The Telangana High Court has intervened in the growing controversy over students falling ill after consuming midday meals in government schools. On Wednesday, the court demanded a detailed report from the state government by December 2 following separate incidents reported in recent days.

A division bench, led by Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J Sreenivas Rao, took urgent notice of the matter, directing that the report include specifics about the incidents, underlying causes, and the steps authorities have taken to address the issue.

The case stems from a PIL highlighting three instances of students becoming sick after school meals in Narayanpet and Karimnagar districts. In one incident, 22 students from a school in Narayanpet were hospitalized, although the government argues external snacks may have caused the illnesses. Measures such as heightened monitoring and suspension of certain officials have already been enacted.

(With inputs from agencies.)