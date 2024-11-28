Australia's Student Visa Fee Hike Sparks Concerns

Australia has more than doubled its international student visa fees from AUD 710 to AUD 1,600, effective July 1, 2024, a development confirmed by the Centre in Parliament.

Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, stated the Indian government is addressing the concerns with Australian authorities as the hike poses financial challenges for international students, including Indians.

Parallelly, Singh mentioned the ongoing infrastructure measures for the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra, which has been suspended since 2020 due to COVID-19.

(With inputs from agencies.)