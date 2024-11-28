Australia's Student Visa Fee Hike Sparks Concerns
Australia increased its international student visa fees from AUD 710 to AUD 1,600, effective July 1, 2024. India's Ministry of External Affairs is engaging with Australia on the issue, which affects many Indian students. Meanwhile, the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra hasn't resumed since 2020 due to the pandemic.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2024 18:36 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 18:36 IST
- Country:
- India
Australia has more than doubled its international student visa fees from AUD 710 to AUD 1,600, effective July 1, 2024, a development confirmed by the Centre in Parliament.
Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, stated the Indian government is addressing the concerns with Australian authorities as the hike poses financial challenges for international students, including Indians.
Parallelly, Singh mentioned the ongoing infrastructure measures for the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra, which has been suspended since 2020 due to COVID-19.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Full Mission Simulator: A Game-Changer for Maritime Education in India
Philippines Devastated by Back-to-Back Typhoons, UNICEF Responds to Urgent Water, Sanitation, and Education Needs
Building a Fairer Future: How Economic Mobility Beliefs Shape Education Support
President Murmu praises local educational advancements and highlights tourism potential in Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
Gaza's Education Crisis Looms Amidst UNRWA's Uncertain Future