Tensions Rise at NEHU: VC Requests Central Security Amid Protests
NEHU's Vice-Chancellor, Prof P S Shukla, has requested central security forces due to ongoing protests and alleged threats from students and faculty. A Union Education Ministry team is investigating allegations of mismanagement, following demands for the removal of the VC and Registrar. Shukla cites insufficient state security as primary concern.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 28-11-2024 20:45 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 20:45 IST
The Vice-Chancellor of North Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Prof P S Shukla, has called for central security forces on campus, highlighting security inadequacies by the Meghalaya government.
Shukla is currently on leave as a Union Education Ministry team investigates allegations of mismanagement at the central university, which is facing protests from students demanding his and the Registrar's removal.
The ongoing unrest, which has persisted for more than two weeks, prompted Shukla to seek enhanced security for himself and the university community, citing threats and disturbances from protesting students and faculty.
