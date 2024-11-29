Left Menu

Contentious Campus: JNU's Struggle with Sexual Harassment Complaints

Jawaharlal Nehru University has faced 151 sexual harassment complaints since replacing GSCASH with the Internal Complaints Committee in 2017. The university claims to have resolved most cases, but controversies over transparency persist. Protests and allegations of mishandled cases underscore ongoing tensions at the institution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2024 14:41 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 14:41 IST
Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has documented 151 sexual harassment complaints since 2017, following the establishment of its Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) to replace the Gender Sensitisation Committee Against Harassment (GSCASH). However, questions about the ICC's transparency and effectiveness have ignited ongoing debates at the university.

Data from a Right to Information (RTI) request reveals that JNU claims to have resolved nearly 98 percent of these complaints, leaving three cases under investigation. Despite this, the university has refused to disclose specific details about the nature of the complaints or actions taken against the accused, citing confidentiality concerns. This decision to replace GSCASH has been a point of contention, with both the JNU Students' Union and Teachers' Association calling for its reinstatement, criticizing the ICC for lacking autonomy and trusting processes.

The report shows fluctuating numbers over the years, with a notable peak of 63 complaints in 2018-19 and a significant decrease during the COVID-19 pandemic. Recent figures indicate a resurgence, with 30 complaints each for 2022-23 and 2023-24. Amidst these developments, the handling of recent high-profile cases and ensuing protests, including an indefinite strike by a student and joint complaints by 47 female students, highlight deeper issues around the university's approach to addressing sexual harassment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

