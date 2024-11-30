Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya: Pioneering Education for Industry Alignment

Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya (GSV) in Vadodara, Gujarat, is poised to transform higher education by integrating classroom learning with industry demands. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, speaking at the university's second convocation, emphasized the institution's vision of becoming one of India's top ten educational hubs.

Offering tailor-made BTech and MBA programs, GSV aims to address talent shortages in global industries such as aviation and semiconductors. The planned merger with the High-Speed Skill Training Institute further underscores its commitment to responding to market needs. Vaishnaw appealed for campus expansion space, indicating the university's growth trajectory.

Established as a central university under the Ministry of Railways in 2022, GSV stands out for its unique focus on the transport and logistics sectors, covering railways, aviation, and more. This strategic alignment with the National Education Policy under Prime Minister Modi seeks to make GSV a sought-after name during JEE counselling.

(With inputs from agencies.)