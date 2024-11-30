Left Menu

Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya: Pioneering Education for Industry Alignment

Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya in Vadodara, Gujarat, is set to revolutionize education by aligning academic courses with industry needs. Promoted by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the university focuses on sectors like aviation and semiconductors. With the potential expansion and strategic industry partnerships, it aims to rank among India's top institutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vadodara | Updated: 30-11-2024 19:56 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 19:56 IST
Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya: Pioneering Education for Industry Alignment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya (GSV) in Vadodara, Gujarat, is poised to transform higher education by integrating classroom learning with industry demands. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, speaking at the university's second convocation, emphasized the institution's vision of becoming one of India's top ten educational hubs.

Offering tailor-made BTech and MBA programs, GSV aims to address talent shortages in global industries such as aviation and semiconductors. The planned merger with the High-Speed Skill Training Institute further underscores its commitment to responding to market needs. Vaishnaw appealed for campus expansion space, indicating the university's growth trajectory.

Established as a central university under the Ministry of Railways in 2022, GSV stands out for its unique focus on the transport and logistics sectors, covering railways, aviation, and more. This strategic alignment with the National Education Policy under Prime Minister Modi seeks to make GSV a sought-after name during JEE counselling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024