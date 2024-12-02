No National Framework for Contractual Teachers, Says Education Ministry
The Ministry of Education has no plans to create a national framework to standardize contracts and wages for contractual and guest teachers. Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar disclosed this in response to a parliamentary inquiry, highlighting that over 2.43 lakh faculty members work contractually in public education institutions.
The Ministry of Education has officially ruled out the possibility of establishing a national framework aimed at standardizing contracts and wages for contractual and guest teachers. Union Minister of State for Education, Sukanta Majumdar, made this announcement in response to a question raised in the Lok Sabha by Congress MP Dharamvira Gandhi.
Gandhi inquired whether the government intended to ensure equitable compensation for teachers employed on a contractual basis. Majumdar responded clearly, stating that such a proposal is not currently under consideration by the ministry.
According to the All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) 2022-23, the education sector employs over 2.43 lakh contractual faculty members in public institutions and more than 10,000 in private institutions, reflecting a significant reliance on non-permanent teaching staff.
