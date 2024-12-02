Left Menu

No National Framework for Contractual Teachers, Says Education Ministry

The Ministry of Education has no plans to create a national framework to standardize contracts and wages for contractual and guest teachers. Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar disclosed this in response to a parliamentary inquiry, highlighting that over 2.43 lakh faculty members work contractually in public education institutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2024 16:38 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 16:31 IST
No National Framework for Contractual Teachers, Says Education Ministry
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Education has officially ruled out the possibility of establishing a national framework aimed at standardizing contracts and wages for contractual and guest teachers. Union Minister of State for Education, Sukanta Majumdar, made this announcement in response to a question raised in the Lok Sabha by Congress MP Dharamvira Gandhi.

Gandhi inquired whether the government intended to ensure equitable compensation for teachers employed on a contractual basis. Majumdar responded clearly, stating that such a proposal is not currently under consideration by the ministry.

According to the All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) 2022-23, the education sector employs over 2.43 lakh contractual faculty members in public institutions and more than 10,000 in private institutions, reflecting a significant reliance on non-permanent teaching staff.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024