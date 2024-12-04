Rebuilding Education in Myanmar: Addressing Barriers for Out-of-School Children

The World Bank’s extensive analysis, conducted by researchers Tsuyoshi Fukao, Saurav Katwal, Mar Mar Thwin, and Aung Phyo Kyaw, highlights the educational struggles in Myanmar, particularly for out-of-school children (OOSC). Using data from the Myanmar Subnational Phone Surveys (MSPS) of 2023–2024 and other sources, the report sheds light on systemic challenges worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2021 military takeover. While the proportion of OOSC has decreased from 28% in 2023 to 21% in 2024, it remains above pre-pandemic levels. Rural children, adolescents aged 15–17, and those living in conflict-affected areas are the most affected. For rural communities, the non-enrollment rate is 22%, compared to 17% in urban areas. Older students are disproportionately impacted, with 45% of upper secondary school-age children out of school. Gender disparities persist, particularly at the upper secondary level, where boys are more likely to drop out than girls. Safety concerns linked to political instability, poverty, and disengagement from education are among the primary reasons for these dropouts. Financial constraints, cited by 60% of dropouts before 2019, remain the most significant barrier, although safety concerns have increased since 2021.

Unequal Access: Regional and Demographic Disparities

Regional disparities highlight stark inequalities in Myanmar’s education system. Sagaing region has the highest OOSC rates, with 64% of upper secondary school-age children out of school. In conflict-heavy areas, primary non-enrollment rates are five times higher than in low-conflict regions. Rural areas face additional hurdles, including inadequate infrastructure and safety concerns, with these challenges often translating into higher dropout rates. Alarmingly, many students fall behind age-appropriate grade levels, exacerbating the likelihood of disengagement. Nearly half of lower secondary school-age children (45%) remain stuck in primary school, and a quarter of upper secondary school-age children are enrolled at levels below their age group. These challenges are compounded for children from poorer households and households led by individuals with low education levels. The wealth gap is evident, as children from the poorest quintile are significantly more likely to be out of school than those from wealthier families. Conflict zones such as Sagaing, Kayin, and Mon regions face the highest barriers to education, underscoring the need for targeted local interventions.

The Burden of Child Labor

Child labor is deeply intertwined with Myanmar’s OOSC crisis, particularly in rural areas. The report reveals that 61% of out-of-school adolescents aged 15–17 are engaged in work, compared to just 9% of their in-school peers. For many families, children contribute to household income through casual labor, agricultural work, or informal employment. The economic pressures driving these trends are especially severe in rural areas, where 64% of OOSC are employed, compared to 53% in urban settings. Boys are disproportionately affected, with a significantly higher employment rate than girls. This reliance on child labor not only deprives children of education but also exposes them to hazardous working conditions. Programs like the Myanmar Mobile Education (myME) project have made strides in addressing this issue by offering flexible learning opportunities tailored to working children. However, the scale of such initiatives is far from sufficient to meet the growing demand.

Promising Pathways: Public Support and Digital Solutions

Amid these challenges, there is widespread public support for educational reforms. Over 96% of respondents in the MSPS agree that all children deserve quality education regardless of socioeconomic background. Financial subsidies, enhanced safety measures, and increased teacher salaries are identified as key strategies for improving enrollment and retention rates. Digital tools also offer promising solutions, though their reach is limited. Only 4% of children reported accessing online education, with most beneficiaries already enrolled in schools. Expanding access to digital platforms could provide OOSC with much-needed educational opportunities, especially in conflict-affected and remote areas. However, addressing the digital divide requires significant investments in infrastructure and digital literacy programs. The myME project’s innovative approach, which includes portable digital classrooms and a blend of online and offline resources, exemplifies how technology can be leveraged to reach marginalized children.

Building a Resilient Education System

The report calls for targeted, multi-faceted interventions to address Myanmar’s education crisis. Immediate priorities include enhancing safety in schools, providing financial support to vulnerable families, and implementing remedial programs for overage students. Medium- and long-term strategies focus on improving access to digital education, increasing teacher incentives, and bridging the gap between rural and urban enrollment rates. Addressing systemic issues such as poverty-driven dropouts and regional disparities will require sustained policy efforts and community engagement. The stakes are high: without intervention, Myanmar risks perpetuating cycles of poverty and inequality, with long-term consequences for its workforce and economic development. Programs such as nonformal education initiatives and vocational training for OOSC offer viable pathways for reintegration into the education system, but their success hinges on scaling these efforts to meet national demand. By fostering a culture of inclusive education and leveraging public support, Myanmar can create a resilient system that ensures all children, regardless of background, have the opportunity to learn, grow, and thrive.

With comprehensive reforms and targeted investments, Myanmar has the potential to transform its education landscape. Addressing the root causes of the OOSC crisis poverty, conflict, and systemic inequities will be critical for unlocking the potential of its youth. By building an education system that prioritizes safety, inclusivity, and quality, the country can pave the way for a brighter future.