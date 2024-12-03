Karnataka Engineering Seat Scam: Eight Arrested in Major Fraud Section

Eight people, including a key Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) staffer, have been arrested in relation to a significant engineering seat blocking scam, police reported on Tuesday.

The scam surfaced on November 13 when KEA officials filed a complaint at the Malleswaram police station, suspecting foul play in the admissions for undergraduate engineering courses for the 2024-2025 academic year.

Police investigations, prompted by the complaint, revealed irregularities involving three private engineering colleges. Authorities gathered evidence leading to the arrests, which include middlemen and college staffers. A court has sanctioned 10-day police custody for those detained under charges including cheating and criminal breach of trust.

(With inputs from agencies.)