Karnataka Engineering Seat Scam: Eight Arrested in Major Fraud Section
Eight individuals, including a Karnataka Examinations Authority staffer, were arrested for their alleged involvement in an engineering seat blocking scam. The case emerged when KEA officials reported suspicious activities. Investigations led to evidence against management from three engineering colleges.
Eight people, including a key Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) staffer, have been arrested in relation to a significant engineering seat blocking scam, police reported on Tuesday.
The scam surfaced on November 13 when KEA officials filed a complaint at the Malleswaram police station, suspecting foul play in the admissions for undergraduate engineering courses for the 2024-2025 academic year.
Police investigations, prompted by the complaint, revealed irregularities involving three private engineering colleges. Authorities gathered evidence leading to the arrests, which include middlemen and college staffers. A court has sanctioned 10-day police custody for those detained under charges including cheating and criminal breach of trust.
