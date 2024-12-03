Left Menu

Empowering Educators: LEAD Group Launches Code.AI SuperTeachers Contest

The LEAD Group has launched the Code.AI SuperTeachers Contest on World Computer Literacy Day to honor Computer Science educators in India. The contest recognizes teachers who employ innovative methods to teach coding and AI, encouraging student engagement and preparing them for a digital future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-12-2024 11:23 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 11:00 IST
In a groundbreaking move this World Computer Literacy Day, LEAD Group, known as India's premier School Edtech innovator, unveiled the Code.AI SuperTeachers Contest. This first-of-its-kind initiative celebrates and empowers Computer Science educators nationwide, spotlighting those who revolutionize teaching to inspire future technology creators.

The contest, open to more than 50,000 Computer Science teachers from CBSE and ICSE schools, acknowledges pioneers in coding and AI instruction. Sumeet Mehta, CEO and Co-Founder of LEAD Group, emphasized the importance of recognizing educators transforming computational and algorithmic thinking skills in students.

With the contest aiming to instigate innovative teaching methods aligned with the National Curriculum Framework, winners will be commended at a national level. This initiative extends LEAD Group's mission of equipping Indian schools with international-standard educational resources and fostering a love for technology among students.

(With inputs from agencies.)

