Tragedy Strikes: Student's Life Ends in Sirohi

A tragic incident occurred in Sirohi, Rajasthan, where Rahul Garasiya, a second-year MBBS student, allegedly committed suicide by jumping from his college building. Upset over his exam performance, Rahul's body was discovered after his peers noticed his absence. The police are investigating the matter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 03-12-2024 17:45 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 17:45 IST
student
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Sirohi district of Rajasthan, where a young student allegedly took his life by jumping from the college building. Police identified the student as Rahul Garasiya, a second-year MBBS scholar at BR Ambedkar Medical College.

According to law enforcement, Garasiya was reportedly distressed due to underperformance in a recently conducted exam. On Monday night, he departed from his group of studying students, stating he was feeling sleepy, but was found dead the following morning.

Authorities discovered a mobile phone, a jacket, and a slipper on the building's sixth floor, furthering the ongoing investigation. Garasiya hailed from Panetra village in Pali district's Bali tehsil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

