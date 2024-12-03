Tragedy Strikes: Student's Life Ends in Sirohi

A tragic incident unfolded in Sirohi district of Rajasthan, where a young student allegedly took his life by jumping from the college building. Police identified the student as Rahul Garasiya, a second-year MBBS scholar at BR Ambedkar Medical College.

According to law enforcement, Garasiya was reportedly distressed due to underperformance in a recently conducted exam. On Monday night, he departed from his group of studying students, stating he was feeling sleepy, but was found dead the following morning.

Authorities discovered a mobile phone, a jacket, and a slipper on the building's sixth floor, furthering the ongoing investigation. Garasiya hailed from Panetra village in Pali district's Bali tehsil.

