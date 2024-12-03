Left Menu

Delhi Government Initiates Five-Year CAG Audit for IGDTUW

The Delhi Government has authorized a CAG audit of the Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW) over the next five years. The initiative, approved by Chief Minister Atishi, aims to enhance financial accountability and transparency in the university's financial dealings and management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2024 18:33 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 18:33 IST
Delhi Government Initiates Five-Year CAG Audit for IGDTUW
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Government has announced a comprehensive five-year Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) audit for the Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women, as stated by the office of Chief Minister Atishi. This significant move aims to ensure financial accountability and transparency within the institution.

Chief Minister Atishi emphasized that detecting irregularities and enhancing financial management at IGDTUW are top priorities for the current administration. She declared that the audit would verify the appropriate use of taxpayers' money and help improve the quality of education by addressing any financial mismanagement issues.

The audit will involve a detailed examination of all financial transactions and expenditures, promoting transparency within the system. With Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena as its chancellor, IGDTUW operates as an independent government engineering college in the capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024