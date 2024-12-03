Delhi Government Initiates Five-Year CAG Audit for IGDTUW

The Delhi Government has announced a comprehensive five-year Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) audit for the Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women, as stated by the office of Chief Minister Atishi. This significant move aims to ensure financial accountability and transparency within the institution.

Chief Minister Atishi emphasized that detecting irregularities and enhancing financial management at IGDTUW are top priorities for the current administration. She declared that the audit would verify the appropriate use of taxpayers' money and help improve the quality of education by addressing any financial mismanagement issues.

The audit will involve a detailed examination of all financial transactions and expenditures, promoting transparency within the system. With Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena as its chancellor, IGDTUW operates as an independent government engineering college in the capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)