Mystery Surrounds Tragic Death of 12-Year-Old Student in Delhi
A 12-year-old student named Prince died at a private school in southwest Delhi. His family suspects foul play, claiming he was beaten by a classmate, while the police suspect a seizure. An investigation is ongoing, with CCTV footage and medical examination pending to determine the cause of death.
- Country:
- India
An unsettling incident unfolded in a southwest Delhi school where a 12-year-old student tragically died on Tuesday morning. The deceased, Prince, had been admitted under the Economically Weaker Section quota. While police consider a seizure as the potential cause, the bereaved family claims he was assaulted by a classmate.
Authorities are currently examining CCTV footage that purportedly captures a skirmish following the morning assembly. The young boy was reported dead upon arrival at Fortis Hospital in Vasant Kunj at 10:15 a.m., despite lacking any visible injuries. Medical professionals proposed a convulsion-related issue as a possibility.
The situation has incited public outcry, with protests demanding a comprehensive investigation and an FIR lodged. The official cause of death awaits the post-mortem results, as the police probe continues to unravel the sequence of events that led to this tragic loss.
(With inputs from agencies.)
