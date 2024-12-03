Mystery Surrounds Tragic Death of 12-Year-Old Student in Delhi

An unsettling incident unfolded in a southwest Delhi school where a 12-year-old student tragically died on Tuesday morning. The deceased, Prince, had been admitted under the Economically Weaker Section quota. While police consider a seizure as the potential cause, the bereaved family claims he was assaulted by a classmate.

Authorities are currently examining CCTV footage that purportedly captures a skirmish following the morning assembly. The young boy was reported dead upon arrival at Fortis Hospital in Vasant Kunj at 10:15 a.m., despite lacking any visible injuries. Medical professionals proposed a convulsion-related issue as a possibility.

The situation has incited public outcry, with protests demanding a comprehensive investigation and an FIR lodged. The official cause of death awaits the post-mortem results, as the police probe continues to unravel the sequence of events that led to this tragic loss.

