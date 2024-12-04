Biannual Admissions in Central Universities: A New Approach

In a significant move to reform higher education admissions, six central universities in India have embraced a biannual intake policy.

This decision, announced by Union Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar in the Rajya Sabha, allows these institutions to admit students twice yearly.

The University Grants Commission has sanctioned the policy, although universities have the option to implement it depending on their preparedness. Institutions adopting this model must devise a comprehensive plan for semester management.

