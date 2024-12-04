Left Menu

India's Global Ascent: A Visionary Journey

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath praised India's rising global influence during MPEC's 92nd Founder's Week, attributing it to PM Modi's leadership. He emphasized India's progress as a confident leader in global polarisation and its growth to the world's fifth-largest economy, urging collective responsibility for future development.

Gorakhpur | Updated: 04-12-2024 22:33 IST
India's Global Ascent: A Visionary Journey
Chief Minister
  • Country:
  • India

During the 92nd Founder's Week celebrations at Maharana Pratap Education Council, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted India's enhanced global influence, largely credited to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Adityanath emphasized India's elevation to a confident global leader, strengthening its role in global polarisation and marking its growth as the world's fifth-largest economy.

He called for collective national action to achieve India's developed nation status by 2047, urging citizens and institutions to support this vision. The event also paid tribute to the MPEC founders and was attended by several key dignitaries, including Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

