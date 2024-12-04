India's Global Ascent: A Visionary Journey

During the 92nd Founder's Week celebrations at Maharana Pratap Education Council, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted India's enhanced global influence, largely credited to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Adityanath emphasized India's elevation to a confident global leader, strengthening its role in global polarisation and marking its growth as the world's fifth-largest economy.

He called for collective national action to achieve India's developed nation status by 2047, urging citizens and institutions to support this vision. The event also paid tribute to the MPEC founders and was attended by several key dignitaries, including Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar.

