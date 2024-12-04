Tragedy Strikes: Schoolyard Scuffle Ends in Heartbreak

In a heart-wrenching incident at a private school in Delhi, a minor scuffle turned fatal, claiming the life of 12-year-old Prince on Tuesday. The event, captured on CCTV, revealed heated arguments following a brushed shoulder during the school assembly, escalating into violence.

The Delhi Police have apprehended a classmate of the deceased under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (culpable homicide not amounting to murder). As investigations proceed, the school administration expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy, emphasizing full cooperation with authorities and extending condolences to Prince's family.

Despite the absence of visible injuries, medical reports suggest a convulsion-like condition might have contributed to the young boy's untimely death. Prince's father asserted his son was healthy prior to attending school that day, leaving the community in mourning and protest.

