AWS Pledges $100 Million in Cloud Credits for Global Educational Advancement

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is dedicating up to $100 million in cloud credits over five years for educational institutions and underserved students globally. Part of the AWS Education Equity Initiative, this commitment aims to develop and expand digital learning solutions, benefiting learners worldwide with transformative educational opportunities.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced a significant commitment on Thursday, pledging up to $100 million in cloud credits over the next five years to support global educational institutions and underserved students in building and expanding digital learning solutions.

This initiative, part of the AWS Education Equity Initiative, offers cloud credits that function like cash to reduce expenses for organizations utilizing AWS's cloud services. The effort aims to ensure equitable educational access for underrepresented communities.

Beneficiaries of these credits can utilize AWS's comprehensive cloud technology, including advanced AI services, to innovate educational platforms. Additionally, AWS solution architects will provide technical guidance, ensuring best practices and continuous optimization support are available.

